Israel signals free hand in Syria as U.S., Russia expand truce

Israel signaled Sunday that it would keep up military strikes across its frontier with Syria to prevent any encroachment by Iranian-allied forces, even as the United States and Russia try to build up a cease-fire in the area. U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin Saturday affirmed joint efforts to stabilize Syria as its civil war wanes, including the expansion of a July 7 truce in the southwestern triangle bordering Israel and Jordan.



The move, according to one Israeli official briefed on the arrangement, is meant to keep rival factions inside Syria away from each other, but it would effectively keep Iranian-linked forces at various distances from the Israeli-occupied Golan as well.



Israel has long complained about the involvement of its archenemies Iran and Hezbollah in the Syria war.



Israel has said it will not accept a permanent military presence by Iran and its allies in Syria, especially near the Israeli border.



On the ground, meanwhile, 50 civilians, including 20 children, have died in artillery fire and Russian bombardment of two displacement camps and surrounding territory in eastern Syria since late Friday night, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights activist group said Sunday.

...