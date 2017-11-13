Iran TV says 200 killed, 1,686 injured in quake

Iranian state TV is now reporting that 200 people were killed and 1,686 injured in the earthquake along Iran-Iraq border.



The magnitude 7.3 quake was centered 19 miles (31 kilometers) outside the eastern Iraqi city of Halabja, according to the most recent measurements from the U.S. Geological Survey.



Iran's state-run IRNA news agency says the death toll in the powerful 7.2 magnitude earthquake along the borders of Iran and Iraq has risen above 140 .



The TV report also says Iraqis reported more than 50 people injured in Iraq's Sulaymaniyah province and about 150 were hurt in Khanaquin city



An Iranian official says at least 30 people died in Iran when a magnitude 7.2 earthquake hit near the Iran-Iraq border region.



Iranian TV says Iraqi officials have reported at least six people dead on Iraq's side of the border from Sunday's quake.

