Iranian-backed militias routed in last Syrian militant stronghold

Daesh (ISIS) militants regained control of Albukamal, their last stronghold in Syria, after Iranian-backed militias who claimed to have captured the city a few days earlier were ambushed and forced to retreat, tribal leaders, residents and a war monitor said on Monday.



Fighters from Lebanese Shiite Hezbollah in Syria who joined forces with Iraqi Shiite fighters crossing the border into Syria were taken by surprise by militants hiding inside tunnels in the heart of the city they said they had taken on Wednesday, they said.



The Shiite fighters had launched a ground offensive on the city, in Syria's eastern Deir al-Zor province where the Euphrates River meets, after months of mainly heavy Russian bombardment against the city that killed dozens of civilians and caused widespread destruction.



An overstretched Syrian army is now more than ever dependent on Shiite militias on the ground and Russia's military fire power to recapture ground from Sunni insurgents.

...