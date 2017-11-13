Yemen rebels vow escalation as Saudis look to relax blockade

Saudi Arabia announced Monday that the Saudi-led Arab coalition fighting Shiite rebels in Yemen will begin reopening airports and seaports in the Arab world's poorest country, days after closing them over a rebel ballistic missile attack on Riyadh.



The announcement from the Saudi mission at the United Nations came after the coalition fighting Yemen's rebels, known as Houthis, faced widespread international criticism over the closure, with the U.N. and over 20 aid groups saying it could bring millions of people closer to "starvation and death".



The war has killed over 10,000 civilians, displaced 3 million people and left much of the infrastructure in ruins.



Saudi Arabia announced it shut down all ports after a Houthi ballistic missile attack near Riyadh's international airport.

...