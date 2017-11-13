Weapons checks in Yemen before main port reopens: Arab coalition

The Saudi-led military coalition fighting in Yemen said it will continue to block the main aid route into the country until it is satisfied its Houthi opponents cannot use it to bring in weapons.



Ports controlled by Yemen's exiled government would reopen soon, the coalition said on Sunday in a statement issued by the Saudi mission at the United Nations.



However other ports, including Houthi-controlled Hodeidah -- where some 80 percent of Yemen's food supplies enter -- will remain closed until a U.N. verification regime is reviewed to ensure no weapons reach the Houthis, the statement said.



The United Nations and international aid organizations have repeatedly criticized the coalition in the past for blocking aid access, especially to the north, which is held by the Iran-aligned Houthis battling the Saudi-led coalition.

...