Britain considers diplomatic protection for jailed aid worker in Iran

British Prime Minister Theresa May's government is considering granting diplomatic protection to a jailed aid worker in Iran as part of an effort to secure her release from a jail in the Islamic Republic.



A legal opinion prepared for human rights charity Redress on Zaghari-Ratcliffe's case said the British government could grant her diplomatic protection as she is "predominantly" a British citizen who has been denied a fair trial.



Zaghari-Ratcliffe's fate become a major political issue in Britain after Johnson said on Nov. 1 that she had been teaching people journalism before her arrest in April 2016, contradicting statements from her employer.



Iranian state television said Johnson's comments showed Zaghari-Ratcliffe's guilt and that she was involved in spying.

