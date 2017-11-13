Europe, Africa ministers agree to help migrants held in Libya

European and African ministers agreed Monday to try to improve conditions for migrants in Libya and seek paths such as scholarships for Africans to reach Europe legally, to cut the death toll from smuggling across the Sahara and Mediterranean.



The deadly trek across the desert from sub-Saharan Africa through Libya and over sea to Italy is now the main route used by refugees and other vulnerable migrants heading to Europe, after Turkey closed the other main route via Greece that brought in nearly a million people in 2015 .



That has also left tens of thousands of migrants trapped in Libya, often detained in conditions rights groups say are dangerous and inhumane.



Sommaruga said an improvement in the situation on the central Mediterranean route would be possible only if countries joined together to help stabilize Libya.

