Dozens of detainees leave 2 Yemeni secret prisons

Dozens of detainees in Yemen have been transferred from two secret facilities to government-run prisons in the southern cities of Mukalla and Aden, a senior Yemeni official, activists, and families of prisoners said Monday.



A group of 133 detainees was transferred to the newly-renovated Central Prison in Mukalla from the Riyan airport, a senior Yemeni security official said.



Families of detainees, former prisoners and mediators had said Riyan airport and other secret sites in Mukalla held hundreds of detainees.



In Aden, Yemeni and UAE officials inaugurated a newly built prison near the site of another secret prison.



According to a rights advocate, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of repercussions, dozens of prisoners were hastily moved from the secret facility to the new prison overnight, without being given time to gather their belongings.

...