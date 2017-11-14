Tribal justice awaits returning Iraqis who joined Daesh

AL-OBEIDI, Iraq: In the unforgiving deserts of Iraq, there is just one way to deal with defeated members of Daesh (ISIS) who try to come home: tribal justice. No pardons are possible among tribes which have agreed among themselves to treat with the utmost severity those members who became militants.



As for the families of Daesh members, many have already fled, fearing reprisals.



In the vast Sunni region where tribal law prevails, the tribes have addressed the thorny question of what to do about any relatives who pledged allegiance to the self-proclaimed Daesh "caliphate".



When Al-Qaeda staged bloody attacks in Iraq in the aftermath of the U.S.-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, tribal fighters took up arms.



Bumahal fighters, along with members of other tribes, formed Sunni units within the Al-Hashd al-Shaabi, a motley coalition of Shiite militias and local fighters determined to drive Daesh out of Iraq.



Behind him in a swirling sandstorm are piles of rubble – what is left of houses the militants blew up in Al-Obeidi.



Today, those who lost their homes are demanding justice.

