Iran-Iraq border earthquake death toll soars past 400



Rescuers dug with their bare hands Monday through the debris of buildings brought down by a powerful earthquake that killed more than 400 people, with nearly all of the victims in an area rebuilt since the end of the ruinous 1980s Iraq-Iran war. Sunday night's magnitude 7.3 earthquake struck about 30 kilometers outside the eastern Iraqi city of Halabja, according to the most recent measurements from the U.S. Geological Survey.



The worst damage appeared to be in the Kurdish town of Sarpol-e Zahab in the western Iranian province of Kermanshah, which sits in the Zagros Mountains that divide Iran and Iraq.



In Iraq, the earthquake killed at least seven people and injured 535 others, all in the country's northern, semi-autonomous Kurdish region, according to its Interior Ministry.



Iran sits on many major fault lines and is prone to near-daily quakes. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people. The last major casualty earthquake in Iran struck in East Azerbaijan province in Aug. 2012, killing over 300 .

