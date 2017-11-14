Arab countries in row with Qatar are not interested in solution: Emir

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani said Tuesday that Arab states that had imposed sanctions on his country in June over allegations of supporting terrorism were not interested in a solution to the crisis.



Speaking to members of the Gulf Arab state's Shoura Council, Tamim said his government was preparing for elections to the consultative body.



Tamim, who assumed office in 2013 after his father stepped down, also said his government was currently working on the instruments needed for elections, which he said would be ready in 2018 .

...