Rescuers search debris after Iran-Iraq quake killing 530

Rescuers Tuesday used backhoes and heavy equipment to dig through the debris of buildings toppled by a powerful earthquake on the border between Iran and Iraq, with weeping women crying out to God as aid workers found new bodies.



Kermanshah, an almost entirely Kurdish province nestled in the Zagros Mountains that run along the border with Iraq, suffered all of Iran's fatalities from the temblor Sunday night that shook 14 of the country's 31 provinces.



That was echoed by Nazar Barani, the mayor of the town of Ezgeleh, who told state TV on Tuesday his constituency still had a "deep need" for food, medicine and tents. He said 80 percent of the buildings in the town had been damaged by the quake.



The quake killed 430 people in Iran and injured 7,460, state media reported Tuesday.



Sarpol-e-Zahab fell to the troops of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein during his 1980 invasion of Iran, which sparked the eight-year war between the two countries that killed 1 million people.



After the war, Iran began rebuilding the town.



In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.

...