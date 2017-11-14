Syria signs up to Paris Agreement, US lone outsider

Syria has officially signed up to the Paris Agreement, the U.N. said Tuesday, leaving the United States as the only country to reject the global climate-rescue pact.



War-torn Syria became the 169th of 196 countries that are members of the U.N. climate convention to take the legal step of ratification.



After Nicaragua signed up in October, Syria was the only country not to have adopted the pact.



The US can only withdraw four years after the deal officially entered into force in November 2016, which means November 2020 -- two months before Trump's term ends.

