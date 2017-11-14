Syria blasts US for tying military presence to peace talks

TOPSHOT - Smoke rises from buildings following a reported strike on a rebel-held area of the Jobar district, east of the Syrian capital on November 11, 2017. / AFP / Ammar SULEIMAN
TOPSHOTS
Israel signals free hand in Syria as U.S., Russia expand truce
After Daesh collapse, Syria govt faces U.S.-backed Kurds
US defense chief backs Geneva process on Syrian conflict
Your feedback is important to us!
We invite all our readers to share with us their views and comments about this article.
Disclaimer: Comments submitted by third parties on this site are the sole responsibility of the individual(s) whose content is submitted. The Daily Star accepts no responsibility for the content of comment(s), including, without limitation, any error, omission or inaccuracy therein. Please note that your email address will NOT appear on the site.
Alert: If you are facing problems with posting comments, please note that you must verify your email with Disqus prior to posting a comment. follow this link to make sure your account meets the requirements. (http://bit.ly/vDisqus)
Israel signals free hand in Syria as U.S., Russia expand truce
After Daesh collapse, Syria govt faces U.S.-backed Kurds
US defense chief backs Geneva process on Syrian conflict
FOLLOW THIS ARTICLE