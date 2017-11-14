EU support of Libyan coast guard "inhuman": U.N. rights chief

The European Union's support for the Libyan coast guard is leading to the arbitrary and indefinite imprisonment of migrants in "inhuman" conditions, the U.N. human rights chief said on Tuesday.



The EU anti-trafficking mission Sophia has helped train Tripoli's coast guard, while Italy has supplied it with four patrol boats.



Just a day ago, European and African ministers repeated a pledge to try to improve conditions for migrants in Libya, and on Saturday Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni hailed Italian immigration policy.



It was Italy that struck a deal with the U.N.-backed Tripoli in February, which was endorsed by the whole of the EU, aimed at blocking migrants in Libya, much as the EU deal with Turkey did last year.

...