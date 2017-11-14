Abadi says Iraq to act soon over border areas in stand-off with Kurds

Minister Haider al-Abadi, seeking to up the pressure in a stand-off with Iraq's Kurdish region, said on Tuesday he would act soon over border areas under Kurdish control but predicted his government's forces would regain them without violence.



The central government in Baghdad has cracked down hard on the Kurds since the government of the Kurdish autonomous region staged an independence referendum on Sept. 25 that Baghdad considers illegal.



Abadi spoke a few hours after the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced a concession to Iraq's central government by saying it would accept a court decision prohibiting the region from seceding.

...