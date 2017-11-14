New-look Labor leader vows to unseat Netanyahu in Israel

After falling out with Benjamin Netanyahu as a junior member of the Cabinet last year, Avi Gabbay is now a leading candidate to replace the scandal-plagued prime minister.



Gabbay appeared calm and self-assured as he made a case that only he can topple Netanyahu -- who has been prime minister since 2009 -- by re-energizing the long listless Labor party. His strategy is to poach Netanyahu's own supporters by adopting some positions of the conservative Likud Party.



Since Gabbay's election as Labor party leader in July, polls show him doubling the party's strength and drawing in voters that have never supported it before.



Gabbay hopes to lead Labor to its first electoral victory since 1999 .



In the past few weeks, he's made headlines by sounding a lot like Netanyahu. He says as prime minister he would not evacuate West Bank Jewish settlements in a peace deal or include Israel's Arab parliamentary faction in his coalition, and he has accused the left of playing down its Jewish heritage.



Gabbay insists that while he is breaking the old Labor mold, he is nothing like Netanyahu.



Gabbay said it is time for Netanyahu to go after so long in power, accusing his rival of losing touch with the public.



Gabbay vows he will never serve under Netanyahu again.

