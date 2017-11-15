Syria blasts U.S. for tying military presence to peace talks

Damascus Tuesday blasted U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis for saying a U.S.-led coalition would continue fighting in Syria until talks to end the conflict there make progress.



Mattis told reporters Monday that the U.S.-led coalition's goal was to battle Daesh (ISIS) while finding a diplomatic solution to Syria's 6-year-old war.



The U.S. and Russia issued a joint presidential statement Saturday saying there was "no military solution" to Syria's grinding conflict.



U.S troops and advisers are supporting the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in their fight against Daesh militants in northern and eastern Syria.



Fears about how the messy array of forces active in Syria may collide have grown as Daesh loses its last major stronghold and the focus shifts back to Syria's intractable conflict between regime forces and opposition groups. Russia's Defense Ministry posted satellite photographs Tuesday that it said proved the United States provided de facto air cover for Daesh in Syria and tried to hinder Russian airstrikes on militants, but social media users pointed out they included a still from a video game.

