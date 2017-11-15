Turkey condemns 'escape' of Raqqa extremists

Turkey on Wednesday condemned as "an extremely grave revelation" the potential escape of hundreds of extremists from the Syrian city of Raqqa, saying it underscored the perils of Washington's alliance with Kurdish fighters.



The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said over 3,000 civilians had left Raqqa on October 14 as part of a deal negotiated between officials from the provisional Raqqa Civil Council and Syrian IS fighters.



Daesh lost control of Raqqa on October 17 after months of fighting against the SDF, a Kurdish-dominated force regarded with disdain by Turkey.



At the time the US-led coalition against Daesh said it was "very adamant" that foreign Daesh fighters not be allowed to leave Raqqa.

