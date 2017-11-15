Survivors of Iran quake await badly needed aid, 3 days later

Many survivors in Iran were still awaiting badly needed aid on Wednesday, three days after the powerful earthquake along the Iraq border killed more than 530 people and left thousands injured.



Officials said families that were not affected by the quake rushed and took some of the aid supplies.



Reports said more than 12,000 tents were distributed in the area, though more than 30,000 houses were affected by the quake -- 15,500 of them completely destroyed.



The quake injured 9,388 people, according to a Wednesday report by the semi-official ISNA news agency.



In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.

...