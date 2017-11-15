Erdogan pledges military support for Qatar on Doha visit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged his country's continued military support for Qatar during a visit to Doha on Wednesday, according to state media, amid an ongoing Gulf political crisis.



Erdogan also signalled the "readiness" of Turkey's private sector to help Qatar with its multi-billion projects for the 2022 football World Cup, according to the Qatar News Agency.



Turkey has a military base in Qatar, which Ankara says has facilities for around 3,000 troops.



Relations between Turkey and Qatar are exceptionally friendly.

