UN council fails to push Saudi coalition over Yemen blockade

A week after hearing dire warnings of mass famine in Yemen, the U.N. Security Council appeared powerless on Wednesday to push the Saudi-led coalition to lift its blockade of humanitarian aid.



Sweden called for a meeting on the crisis a week ago after the military coalition shut down Yemen's sea and air ports as well as borders in response to a missile attack by the Iran-backed Huthi rebels near Riyadh.



The United Nations has listed Yemen as the world's number one humanitarian crisis, with 17 million people in need of food, seven million of whom are at risk of famine.



U.N. aid officials meanwhile have stepped up their appeals.

...