House panel OKs bill to sanction financial backers of Hamas

The Republican-led House panel delivered a blunt bipartisan warning to Qatar on Wednesday, backing legislation that would slap sanctions on any countries or individuals providing financial and material support to Hamas.



The bill specifically criticizes Qatar for supplying Hamas with significant financial backing and for hosting members of the group's leadership.



The bill underscores the complicated relationship between Qatar and the United States. Qatar is home to the massive Al-Udeid Air Base, the forward headquarters of U.S. Central Command where nearly 10,000 U.S. troops are stationed as part of the campaign against the Daesh and the war in Afghanistan.



The committee also approved a bill that would suspend U.S. financial assistance to the Palestinian Authority until it takes credible steps to end acts of violence against U.S. and Israeli citizens.

...