Scored by history, overhauled Algiers mosque to reopen

At the foot of the famed UNESCO-listed Kasbah district in Algiers, the Ketchaoua Mosque has had a tumultuous past that, at one point, saw it turned into a cathedral under French rule. Now the ornate towers and arches are set for a new chapter as the majestic place of worship gets ready to open its doors for the first time in nearly a decade following a lengthy renovation.



That lasted only for around 40 years until the French seized Algeria and requisitioned the building by force.



The Christian capture of the mosque brought both a physical and spiritual change to the building.



After returning to its original function following independence some 55 years ago, the mosque underwent cosmetic changes to make it conform to the demands of the Muslim faith.

