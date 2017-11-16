Russian long-range bombers strike in Syria

Six Russian long-range bombers struck Daesh (ISIS) targets near the town of Albukamal in Syria's Deir al-Zor province Wednesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.



Wednesday, the Syrian army backed by Russian jets stepped up shelling and airstrikes on a besieged rebel-held enclave in Damascus, rebels, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights activist group and residents said.



Over 300,000 people live in Eastern Ghouta under siege.



Backed by Russian strikes, government forces have escalated military operations against Eastern Ghouta in recent weeks, seeking to tighten a siege on the area, residents and rebels say.



In retaliatory attacks, airstrikes and shelling hit Harasta, Arbin, Misraba, Hammourieh, and Saqba towns in Eastern Ghouta with at least eight civilians killed and aboutTurn to page 10from page 1



Backed by Russian strikes, the army has however gradually succeeded in the last year in shrinking rebel-held control over Eastern Ghouta.

...