Iranian official acknowledges talks over frozen funds in UK

Iran and Britain are discussing the possible release of some 400 million pounds held by London since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, an Iranian official acknowledged Thursday.



Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi denied any link between the possible money transfer and the detention of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a British-Iranian woman who is serving a five-year prison sentence for allegedly planning the "soft toppling" of Iran's government while traveling with her young daughter.



Iranian media have speculated that Johnson may visit Iran soon.



A prisoner exchange in January 2016 that freed Washington Post journalist Jason Rezaian and three other Iranian-Americans also saw the U.S. make a $400 million cash delivery to Iran the same day.



Iranian-Canadian national Abdolrasoul Dorri Esfahani, a member of Iran's 2015 nuclear negotiating team, is believed to be serving a five-year prison sentence on espionage charges.



Former FBI agent Robert Levinson, who vanished in Iran in 2007 while on an unauthorized CIA mission, remains missing as well.

