'Untold thousands' will die unless Saudis lift Yemen blockade: UN

Thousands of civilians will die, including many children, unless a Saudi-led coalition fully lifts a blockade that has "choked off" aid supplies to Yemen, the heads of three UN agencies said Thursday.



The stark warning from World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, UNICEF director Anthony Lake and World Food Programme director David Beasley, came 10 days after the Saudi-led military coalition shut down Yemen's sea and air ports as well as borders.



The coalition has partially eased some restrictions on ports controlled by the Yemeni government, which is Saudi Arabia's ally in the country's devastating civil war.

...