Criticism of US sanctions returns in Iran after earthquake

With Iranian-Americans abroad unable to send money directly to Iran to aid those affected by this week's powerful earthquake that killed over 530 people, criticism of U.S. sanctions on Iran flared up anew on Thursday.



The 2015 nuclear deal Tehran struck with world powers lifted some sanctions but others, dating back as far as the days after the 1979 U.S. Embassy takeover, still stand, including those that prohibit about 1 million Iranian-Americans from directly sending cash to Iran.



Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said earlier this week that his country does not need foreign help for the quake and it is capable of managing the aftermath on its own.



President Donald Trump has not commented on the earthquake so far.



The U.S. Treasury has lifted some sanctions in the past to help with Iranian earthquake relief, most notably in 2003 under the administration of President George W. Bush when a magnitude 6.6 earthquake killed 26,000 people in Bam.



Sunday night's earthquake hit about 31 kilometers (19 miles) outside the eastern Iraqi city of Halabja, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, and struck 14.4 miles (23.2 kilometers) below the surface, a somewhat shallow depth that can amplify the damage. Iran's seismologic center has said the quake struck on Iranian soil.

