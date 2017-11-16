More security needed on Egypt's streets, say women's rights campaigners

More security is needed on the streets of Cairo to protect women but both men and women need to push for this to happen and authorities need to prosecute those responsible, campaigners said on Thursday.



Iman Bibars, regional director for the social enterprise Ashoka Arab World, which promotes social change, called for men to step up to support women's rights in Egypt and ensure police and courts can prosecute anyone found to be harassing women.



Data on violence against women in Cairo is hard to find but 99 percent of women in Egypt interviewed by the United Nations in 2013 reported sexual harassment and 47 percent of divorced or separated women reported domestic abuse.

