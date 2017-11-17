Ghost village perched in Jerusalem hills may soon vanish



Near the stone ruins of the home where he says he lived as a boy, Yacoub Odeh laments that his native village on occupied Jerusalem's hillside may soon be transformed forever.



The village, in mainly Jewish West Jerusalem, is on a tentative list of UNESCO World Heritage sites, and the World Monuments Fund organization has put it on its list of sites under threat.



Palestinians like Odeh who were chased from their homes in 1948 hope to one day have their land back.



For Israelis involved in the Save Lifta Coalition, including at least one man who lived there after the Palestinians fled, the village must be preserved as a unique, historic site.



It has been built over repeatedly throughout history, and 55 stone homes remain from the Palestinian village that existed before 1948 .



Some 750,000 Palestinians – including Lifta's residents – were either forced from their homes or fled during the war surrounding Israel's creation in 1948 .

...