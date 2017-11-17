U.N. pleads for lifting of Yemen blockade

The heads of three U.N. agencies urged the Arab-led military coalition Thursday to lift its blockade on Yemen, warning that "untold thousands" would die if it stayed in place.



Yemen already has 7 million people on the brink of famine, but without the reopening of all ports that number could grow by 3.2 million, the heads of the World Food Program, UNICEF and the World Health Organization said in a statement.



As of Wednesday, 29 vessels, with 300,000 tons of food and 192,000 tons of fuel, had been blocked, while U.N. ships carrying $10 million of health and nutrition supplies and 25,000 tons of wheat were waiting to berth at Hudaida, according to another U.N. statement.

...