Russia blocks chemical attacks inquiry renewal

Russia cast its 10th veto Thursday of United Nations Security Council action on Syria since the war began in 2011, blocking a U.S.-drafted resolution to renew an international inquiry into who is to blame for chemical weapons attacks in Syria. The mandate for the joint inquiry by the U.N. and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, which found the Syrian government used the banned nerve agent sarin in an April 4 attack that killed dozens of people, expires at midnight Thursday.



Syrian ally Russia withdrew its own rival draft resolution to renew the inquiry, formally known as the Joint Investigative Mechanism, shortly before the council vote on the U.S. draft. Diplomats said the Russian draft text had little support among the 15-member council.

...