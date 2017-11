FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2017 file photo, Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe introduces his cabinet minister during his meeting with South African President Jacob Zuma at the Presidential Guesthouse in Pretoria, South Africa. Without lifting a finger of its own, the Trump administration may be witnessing the culmination of nearly two decades of U.S. efforts to prise Zimbabwe from the powerful grasp of its authoritarian President Mugabe. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)