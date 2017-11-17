Palestinian rams car into Israeli civilians, is shot: army

A Palestinian rammed his car into two Israeli nationals in the occupied West Bank Friday before trying to stab soldiers and being shot, the Israeli army said.



In a statement the army said the attacker drove his car into the two Israelis near the Gush Etzion junction in the southern West Bank, leaving them both injured.



Since a wave of violence broke out in October 2015, at least 308 Palestinians or Arab Israelis as well as 51 Israelis and seven foreigners have been killed, according to an AFP count.



Israeli authorities say most of the Palestinians killed were carrying out knife, gun or car-ramming attacks.

