Governor of Yemen's interim capital resigns, accuses PM of corruption

The governor of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi's interim capital Aden has resigned, citing what he said was government corruption that had undermined his efforts to restore basic services to the city.



Abdulaziz al-Muflehi's resignation just six months after his appointment deals a blow to Hadi's government as it pushes its fight against the Iran-aligned Houthis who have seized much of northern Yemen since late 2014, forcing Hadi into exile.



In a lengthy letter sent to Hadi, Muflehi said he had intended to focus on infrastructure building and activating state bodies such as the judiciary and police when he assumed office in May.

...