Britain to pay 400M pound debt to Iran soon, Iranian official says

Britain will soon repay a debt of over 400 million pounds ($527 million) to Iran, the Iranian ambassador said Friday, but the payment was not linked to the case of a British-Iranian charity worker jailed in Iran.



Britain's Foreign Office was not immediately available to comment on the Iranian ambassador's comments.



Under a deal between Iran and six major powers in 2015, most sanctions on Iran were lifted last year, in exchange for Tehran curbing its nuclear program.



Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman said that a range of issues would be discussed with Britain during a visit to Tehran this month by Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Iranian media reported on Thursday.

