US-backed Syria forces spokesman 'held by Turkish intelligence'

A spokesman for the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) fighting Daesh extremists is "in the hands of" the Turkish intelligence after handing himself over to pro-Ankara forces, a Turkish daily reported Friday.



The SDF includes Arab forces but is dominated by Syrian Kurdish fighters from the Peoples' Protection Units (YPG). Sello is of Turkmen origin.



Ankara views the YPG as a terror group linked to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) which has been waging an insurgency inside Turkey since 1984 .



The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) confirmed that Sello was in the hands of Turkish intelligence and said he had been "brought to Turkey by trickery".

