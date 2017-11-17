Russia opposes 30-day extension of Syria gas attacks probe: diplomats

Russia told a closed-door UN Security Council meeting on Friday that it opposed a 30-day extension of an investigation to determine who is behind chemical weapons attacks in Syria, diplomats said.



The council met a day after Russia vetoed a US-drafted resolution to renew for one year the mandate of the UN-led Joint Investigative Mechanism (JIM).



The Japanese proposal came after a Russian veto -- Moscow's 10th on Syria -- while a separate Russian draft resolution failed to garner enough votes for adoption.



The Russian measure would have also extended the JIM but also demanded a new investigation of the Khan Sheikhun attack.

