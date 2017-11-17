Qatar compares Saudi actions in Lebanon to Gulf crisis

Qatar's foreign minister on Friday compared Saudi Arabia's political maneuvers in Lebanon to its boycott of his country, and accused Riyadh of a dangerous escalation.



Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani, in Washington to push the Gulf emirate's case in its diplomatic stand-off with the kingdom and its allies, said Saudi Arabia has triggered crises across the region.



He insisted Qatar is ready to come to the table to resolve the dispute under US mediation, and played down reports that President Donald Trump has taken Riyadh's side.



But he maintained Qatar's tough stance, arguing that Riyadh is responsible for detonating a series of Middle East crises, by intervening in Lebanon, boycotting Qatar and bombing Yemen.



In June, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt announced they had severed ties with Qatar, sealing off the emirate's only land border in the wide-ranging boycott.

