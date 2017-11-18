KSA recalls envoy to Germany over Lebanon comments

Saudi Arabia has summoned its ambassador in Germany home for consultations over comments allegedly made by German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel during a meeting with his Lebanese counterpart, the Saudi Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.



The Saudi ministry said the government would deliver a protest note to Germany's ambassador in Riyadh over what it said were "outrageous and unjustified" comments by Gabriel.



The controversy revolves around the unexpected resignation of Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri while on a visit to Saudi Arabia on Nov. 4 .



Hariri's abrupt resignation and continued stay in Saudi Arabia had raised concern over Lebanon's stability.

