Iranian Revolutionary Guard commander, another fighter, killed in Syria: Iranian media

A commander in Iran's elite Revolutionary Guard and a lower-ranking Iranian fighter have been killed fighting Daesh (ISIS) in Syria in recent days, Iranian media reported Sunday.



An Iranian official told the Tasnim news agency last year that more than 1,000 Iranians have been killed in Syria.



Iranian media have previously reported on fighting in that area between Iran's Shiite militia allies and Daesh.



The Revolutionary Guard initially kept quiet about their role in the Syria conflict.

...