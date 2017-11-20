Egypt warns Ethiopia Nile dam dispute ‘life or death’

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, for the second time in as many days, delivered a stern warning to Ethiopia Saturday over a dam it is building after the two countries along with Sudan failed to approve a study on its potential effects.



Egypt fears that will cut into its water supply, destroying parts of its precious farmland and squeezing its population of 94 million people, who already face water shortages.



The Nile provides over 90 percent of Egypt's water supply. It already receives the lion's share of Nile waters – more than 55 billion of the around 88 billion cubic meters of water that flow down the river each year.



The Egyptian leader did not say how Egypt intended to proceed.

...