Palestinian factions to meet in Cairo for reconciliation

Leading Palestinian political factions are to gather Tuesday in Cairo to push ahead with reconciliation efforts, despite fundamental disputes ahead of a key Dec. 1 deadline. Tensions between the two Palestinian groups – Fatah and Hamas – have reemerged since they signed a reconciliation deal last month, but delegates hope the meeting of 13 factions could push the bid ahead.



The fate of Hamas' vast armed wing, however, remains unclear.



Fatah, led by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, has been at loggerheads with Hamas since the movement seized control of the Gaza Strip in 2007 .



The topics to be discussed are well known – societal reconciliation, security, forming a potential unity government, elections, and whether Hamas could eventually join the PLO.



The most controversial issue remains security – meaning the future of Hamas' vast military wing.



The agreement signed in Cairo last month is ambiguous about the future of Hamas' arms.

