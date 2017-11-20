After fall of last town, Daesh loses grip on Iraqis

of last town, Daesh loses grip on Iraqis



"Islamic State – Euphrates Province" reads an abandoned sign covered by dust and sand in the Iraqi town of Rawah.



When Iraqi forces arrived in Rawah Friday they were greeted by scenes of relief that have been repeated across the country as Daesh was pushed out of one town, village and city after another.



The threat from the Daesh fighters still remains.



Local Sunni tribal fighters took up arms and sided with the mainly Shiite government forces to finally take down Daesh.

...