Morocco food aid stampede leaves 15 dead, five injured

At least 15 women were killed and five injured Sunday in a crush as food aid was distributed near the coastal tourist town of Essaouira in western Morocco, authorities and witnesses said. The accident happened in the village of Sidi Boulaalam, around 60 kilometers from Essaouira.



A witness told AFP that hundreds of women had gathered at a village marketplace for a distribution of flour organized annually by a prominent benefactor from the region who lives in the commercial capital, Casablanca.



Morocco suffers glaring social and regional inequalities.



News website Medias 24 said Sidi Boulaalam was "one of the poorest" villages in Morocco.

...