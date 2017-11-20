Daesh militants defeated in last major Syria stronghold

Syria's army and allied forces Sunday ousted Daesh from its last urban stronghold in the country, as regime strikes claimed more lives in a rebel-held enclave near Damascus.



Government forces announced the capture of the town near the Iraqi border earlier this month but lost it to a blistering Daesh counter-attack a week ago.



A string of territorial defeats across northern and eastern Syria had left Albukamal as the last significant Syrian town held by Daesh. Syria's army announced on November 9 it had ousted Daesh from the town, but the militants retook it in a lightning offensive.



A week later, the army and allied Iraqi, Iranian and Hezbollah fighters broke back into Albukamal and steadily advanced through the town.



The activist group said more than 80 fighters were killed in the three days of ferocious combat to retake the town -- 31 pro-regime forces and at least 50 Daesh militants.



Since then, at least 66 civilians have been killed, including 13 children, according to the Observatory.

...