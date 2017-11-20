Libya says to probe 'slave auction' footage

Libya will investigate alleged slave trading in the country, the internationally recognized government announced Sunday, following the release of video footage appearing to show migrants being auctioned off.



Chaos-ridden Libya has long been a major transit hub for migrants trying to reach Europe, and many of them have fallen prey to serious abuse in the North African country at the hands of traffickers and others.



US television network CNN aired the footage last week of an apparent live auction in Libya where black men are presented to North African buyers as potential farmhands and sold off for as little as $400 .



The CNN report apparently showing migrants being auctioned off in Libya was shared widely on social media, provoking outrage in Africa, Europe and the rest of the world.

...