Zimbabwe's Mugabe has drafted resignation letter: CNN

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe has until noon (10:00 GMT) on Monday to stand down or the ruling ZANU-PF will begin impeachment proceedings after the 93-year-old leader defied expectations he would resign.



Mugabe stunned Zimbabweans in a rambling late night Sunday television address by avoiding any mention of resignation, pledging instead to preside over a congress next month of ZANU-PF, which had sacked him as its leader only hours earlier.



Zimbabwe's liberation war veterans, who have been among the most vocal in calling for Mugabe's resignation, will hold a media briefing at 9.30 a.m.



In the audio, which is not clear, Mugabe refers to a "long speech" or a "wrong speech".

