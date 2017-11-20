Mosul extremist families sent to Baghdad 'for expulsion'

About 300 wives and children of foreign extremists captured in Mosul have been transferred from northern Iraq to Baghdad "for expulsion to their home countries," an official told AFP Monday.



Iraq's second city, Mosul was recaptured in July after being taken in a lightning summer 2014 offensive by Daesh (ISIS).



In mid-September, a senior security official said when the families arrived in Tel Keif that they comprised 509 women and 813 children from 13 different countries in Europe, Asia and America.

