Sale of migrants in Libya "slave markets" sparks global outcry

A video appearing to show African migrants sold as slaves in Libya sparked a global outcry Monday as protests erupted in Europe and Africa, while soccer stars to U.N. officials made impassioned pleas for the abuse to end.



Young African men bound for Europe are frequently caught in trafficking networks and sold for labour in Libya, where many migrants are detained, tortured, and even killed, according to the U.N. International Organization for Migration (IOM).



The video, which the Thomson Reuters Foundation could not independently verify, was the first footage of people being sold, said Mary Fitzgerald, an independent researcher on Libya.



At least 20,000 migrants are being detained in Libya, which is the main gateway for Africans to reach Europe, according to the IOM. -- Thomson Reuters Foundation

